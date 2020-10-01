Virus claims 20 lives in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:35 IST

Haryana on Thursday recorded 20 deaths and 1,313 fresh coronavirus infections, as per the health bulletin.

The death toll in the state has mounted to 1,402 and total number of positive cases are 1,29,912.

Of the 20 fatalities, four people succumbed in Panipat, three in Hisar, two each in Faridabad, Rewari, Fatehabad and one each in Gurugram, Ambala, Karnal, Jhajjar, Nuh, Sirsa and Yamunanagar districts.

Also, 2,161 more patients have been cured, taking overall recoveries to 1,15,038. The active cases stand at 13,472.

As of Thursday, Haryana’s recovery rate rose to 88.55%, the rate at which infections are doubling is 30 days, while the positivity rate is 6.69%, the bulletin said.

Gurugram recorded the highest 208 new cases, Faridabad (163), Hisar (164), Sonepat (94), Rewari (87), Panchkula (82), Yamunanagar (59), Ambala (59), Rohtak (13), Panipat (37), Karnal (48), Mahendergarh (14), Palwal (37), Jhajjar (35), Bhiwani (48), Kurukshetra (39), Nuh (6), Sirsa (38), Fatehabad (37), Kaithal (31), Charkhi Dadri (14).

The bulletin said there are 317 critically ill patients including 48 on ventilator support.

Haryana to spread awareness on Covid-19 containment

Haryana chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said the information, education and communication (IEC) activities will be accelerated in the state to spread awareness on containing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a meeting with chief secretaries through video conferencing, Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba said a nationwide campaign will be launched from October 7 to spread awareness on prevention of coronavirus. He has asked all chief secretaries should speed up all information, education and communication (IEC) activities in their respective states.

The campaign will be started in view of the possibility of spread of virus amid the festival season.

During the meeting, Vardhan said participation of religious leaders, renowned sports personalities and NGOs will also be ensured for successful implementation of this campaign. Besides, work will also be done to spread awareness through social media. He said a detailed action plan about IEC activities will be prepared and sent to the Centre.

Vardhan said there is no shortage of production and availability of medical and liquid oxygen in Haryana and adequate arrangement of oxygen in government and private hospitals is being ensured by the state government.