Home / Chandigarh / Virus claims 5 lives, 70 fresh cases surface in Ludhiana

Virus claims 5 lives, 70 fresh cases surface in Ludhiana

Active cases in the district stand at 640

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
(Representative Image/HT)
         

Five persons died while 70 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the district’s cumulative cases to 24,077 and the death toll to 939.

Active cases in the district stand at 640. A total 157 infected persons were sent for home quarantine on Tuesday. The five deceased include three men and two women.

The youngest among the five to succumb to the virus was a 40-year-old man from Khanna while the oldest to die was a 76-year-old resident of Sidhwan Bet. Besides, a 63-year-old man from Rajguru Nagar, 60-year-old resident of Cheema Chowk and a 49-year-old woman from Dugri were also claimed by the virus.

