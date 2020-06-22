Virus takes 99 days to infect over 11,000 people in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:58 IST

Covid-19 cases in Haryana on Monday went past the gloomy 11,000 mark with 390 fresh infections, pushing the tally to 11,025, a health bulletin stated.

The state also recorded nine deaths, taking the fatality count to 169 (116 men, 53 women).

Faridabad saw 176 infections, which took the district’s tally of cumulative cases to 2,413, while Gurugram, another badly hit NCR district, recorded 85 cases. So far, Gurugram has logged total 4,512 Covid-19 infections, 1,819 of which are active.

On Monday, Rohtak witnessed 31 cases, Rewari 22, Bhiwani 19, Ambala and Karnal 10 each, Panchkula nine, Mahendergarh and Jhajjar seven each, Jind four, Kurukshetra and Sirsa three each, and Hisar and Kaithal two each.

While fresh infections were detected in 15 districts, Sonepat, Palwal, Nuh, Panipat, Fatehabad, Yamunanagar and Charkhi Dadri didn’t report any new case.

As per the health department data, 5,151 samples were taken on Monday, increasing the number of samples so far taken to 2,22,948. On Monday, 359 patients (134 in Faridabad and 102 in Gurugram) got discharged. While 5,916 patients have recovered from the infection, there are 4,940 active cases of the Covid-19 in the state. The doubling rate of the infection has now gone up to 12 days.

MISMATCH IN FIGURES

While the health bulletin put the number of fresh cases in Bhiwani at 19, the local administration said 69 people tested positive in the district. Two sweepers and as many private factory workers were among seven new patients registered in Jhajjar.

Similarly, the bulletin said no case was recorded in Sonepat, but district authorities said 35 people had tested positive for Covid-19, followed by seven in Mahendergarh.

Ten persons, including three members of a family, were found infected in Karnal.

Meanwhile, an official spokesman said the state-level control room set up to exchange information related to Covid-19 pandemic received 4,78,369 calls during the nationwide lockdown and 4,54,000 calls were answered between March 24 and June 21, 2020.

Of the total calls received, 1,40,096 were related to health while 3,06,684 were general. At least 95% calls were successfully answered within an average waiting time of less than 10 seconds, the spokesman said, adding that telecounselling was also made available to 31,592 people.