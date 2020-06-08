e-paper
Visit Mansa Devi Shrine from June 9

Register online at www.mansadevi.org.in before visiting

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 02:41 IST
HT Correspondent
People aged above 65 years and below 10 years, those with comorbidities and pregnant women have been advised not to visit the temple.
Devotees will be able to pay obeisance at the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine from June 9, but only with prior online appointment.

Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board on Sunday started registrations on its website – www.mansadevi.org.in – for generation of the 15-minute darshan e-ticket.

To begin with, only 6,000 people will be registered daily to prevent crowding and ensure social distancing. The temple will permit darshans between 6am and 8.15pm.

Devotees need to show booking confirmation message on their mobile phone and a valid ID proof to gain entry.

Primary devotee, along with family/group, needs to report at the entry point five minutes prior to the allotted time slot.

Devotees will not be allowed to offer prasad. Besides, bhandaras, dharamshalas and mundan ghat will remain closed.

Every devotee needs to wear a face mask and stand on earmarked spots. Entry will be allowed only after proper sanitisation of hand and feet and thermal screening.

People aged above 65 years and below 10 years, those with comorbidities and pregnant women have been advised not to visit the temple.

Constructed during the early 19th century by Maharaja Gopal Singh, it is one of the most renowned Shakti temples in North India.

However, its doors have remained closed for devotees since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the spread of Covid-19.

