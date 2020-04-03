Week on, 161 apply for advance withdrawal of PF savings in Ludhiana

chandigarh

A week after the relaxation of rules by the labour ministry for withdrawing from provident fund (PF) accounts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, 161 district residents have applied for advance withdrawal from their PF savings with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) regional office.

At present, the regional office covers around 3 lakh subscribers of the provident fund scheme.

Besides health issues, the pandemic has also brought financial troubles for many residents who are confined to their homes amid the lockdown. The government had taken the move in view of more individuals using their savings and borrowing money from their friends and families.

EPFO regional commissioner Dheeraj Gupta said “Normally, an EPF withdrawal process takes between one to two weeks. To date, 161 advance claims have been received at the Ludhiana regional office. We are trying to settle these claims on auto mode and send money to the beneficiaries’ accounts within three working days,” adding that the regional office is, however, not receiving any physical claims.

“People can only apply online. We are not accepting any physical claims in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. People are advised to use the UMANG app to apply for advance withdrawal of PF. They can also access their passbook and check the balance,” he added.

WHAT THE NOTIFICATION SAYS

As per the gazette notification, EPFO subscribers can either withdraw 75% of their savings or up to a maximum of three months’ basic pay and dearness allowance from their PF accounts, whichever is lower. Once a subscriber withdraws the amount, it cannot be replenished after the situation improves.

People who are KYC compliant and have seeded their UAN (Universal Account Number) with the Aadhaar card and their bank account can make their request online or through the UMANG app.

While applying for the claim online, one needs to select the option of ‘Outbreak of Pandemic (COVID-19)’ from the given options.

No certificate or documents are to be submitted by the EPF member or by his or her employer for availing the advance

Any member of the EPF Scheme, 1952, employed in any establishment or factory covered under the EPF and MP Act, 1952, and having a UAN, is eligible to apply for the advance.