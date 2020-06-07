Wild Wisdom Quiz: School students told to register till August 5

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:00 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the affiliated schools to encourage students, aged between 8 to 13 years, to participate in the Wild Wisdom Quiz, which will be conducted online this year and register themselves till August 5.

A circular in this regard was uploaded on the board’s website on Saturday.

The initiative has been taken to instill a sense of concern among students for the natural world. The theme of the quiz this year is reimagining ‘our planet’.

With summer vacations going on, city private schools have asked students of Classes 3 to 8 to engage themselves by participating in the contest and explore wildlife conversation.

Paramjit Kaur, principal of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, said, “We will send details of the competition on students’ profile so that those who are interested can participate. These competitions give a platform to students to gain knowledge and have indepth understanding on wild life conversation.”

Bandana Sethi, principal of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, said, “We will circulate information regarding the quiz among students. I am sure many of them will be interested in participating in the quiz. Students will get more exposure by participating in these online contests.”

The quiz is an attempt to provide a unique opportunity for students to delve deeper into India’s amazing wildlife, gain knowledge and take pride in its natural diversity.

The quiz will be conducted at two levels - Classes 3 to 5 and middle classes 6 to 8. The registrations are open and students can register online till August 5. Participation is voluntary.

To register online, students have to fill the registration form using the URL link. They will be informed regarding the prelims and the finale quiz. The preliminary round will be conducted on August 9 and the final on August 16.

Every registered student will get the WWF newsletter, ‘Wisdom Nuggets’ and a participation certificate.