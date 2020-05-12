With 50 new cases, Covid count jumps to 780 in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:26 IST

With a spike of 50 new cases, Haryana’s Covid-19 count jumped to 780 on Tuesday.

Of the total new cases, 16 are from Gurugram, followed by Faridabad (15) and Sonepat (13). One new case each was reported from Ambala, Panchkula, Jind, Karnal, Rewari and Kurukshetra.

Senior doctors said three out of the 16 new cases reported from Gurugram were of employees of district civil hospital while four were contacts of vegetable sellers.

In Faridabad, most of the infected persons had earlier either come in contact with vegetable sellers or infected persons from Delhi, doctors said.

Sonepat civil surgeon Dr BK Rajoura said eight out of the 13 cases reported on Tuesday were from two families residing in different areas of the district. “Most of the cases are linked to Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi. We have sent them to the isolation ward at BPS medical college,” he added.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old youth, who had recently returned from Mumbai, tested positive for Covid in Jind.

Another 22-year-old youth from Ambala tested positive at a hospital in Panchkula. CMO Dr Kuldeep Singh said the youth had flu-like symptoms since last one week. On Sunday, he went to a private hospital in Panchkula where he tested positive, he added. The area, including about 250 houses around his residence, has been declared a containment zone.

In Karnal, a 22-year-old youth tested positive for coronavirus in Banso Gate locality. Deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said the youth had returned from Delhi last week. He has been shifted to the Covid-19 hospital in Shahbad, Kurukshetra, he added.

In Hisar, a 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son, who had also returned from Mumbai, were found infected, chief medical officer of local civil hospital, Dr Yogesh Sharma, said. These cases have not been included in the health bulletin.

Total five persons — three from Gurugram and two from Faridabad — were discharged after their treatment, taking the number of total cured patients in the state to 342.