Home / Chandigarh / Woman booked for confining, thrashing two minors in Ludhiana

Woman booked for confining, thrashing two minors in Ludhiana

Also took their bicycles; case registered based on the statement of the father of one of the victims

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A woman was booked on Sunday for confining two minors in her house and thrashing them.

The accused has been identified as Saroj Gupta of Geeta Colony in Jagraon.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Sanjiv Gupta, a resident of the same colony. He alleged that his son, Parshiv Gupta, 11, and his friend, Ansh Singla, were playing in the locality on October 28 when Saroj slapped them and took their bicycles.

When they went to her house to get the cycles back, she confined and thrashed them badly, Gupta said.

Sub-inspector Jaspreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of Indian Penal Code and the accused will be arrested soon.

