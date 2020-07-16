e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Woman constable alleges harassment by senior colleagues, probe ordered

Woman constable alleges harassment by senior colleagues, probe ordered

The letter addressed to DGP Sanjay Baniwal, stated that she was being harassed by her two senior constables (names withheld) and that they were “spoiling the work environment” of the operation cell

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A woman constable posted at the operation cell of the UT police, in a letter written to the DGP, alleged harassment by two senior colleagues. The letter also went viral on social media.

The letter addressed to DGP Sanjay Baniwal, stated that she was being harassed by her two senior constables (names withheld) and that they were “spoiling the work environment” of the operation cell.

The DGP had entrusted the inquiry to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rashmi Sharma Yadav.

The letter that did not carry a name added that the two cops would consume alcohol in the operation cell and hurl abuses at the staff.

The woman constable accused one of the two senior constables of circumventing rules and “calling shots as well as assigning duties”, instead of the in-charge doing so thus leading to harassment as it is the “senior constable who assigns duties and sanctions rest days (off days) for the staff”. She even alleged that the senior constables touched her inappropriately in lieu of giving a rest day.

She added that both are using official vehicles attached to the operation cell for personal use.

“A complaint has been received and we are looking into the allegations,” said DSP Yadav.

top news
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm tomorrow
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm tomorrow
Odisha orders 14-day complete lockdown in 4 districts as Covid-19 cases spiral
Odisha orders 14-day complete lockdown in 4 districts as Covid-19 cases spiral
4 dead in two building collapse incidents in Mumbai as rains lash city
4 dead in two building collapse incidents in Mumbai as rains lash city
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In