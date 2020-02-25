Woman dies of suffocation in Chandigarh after fire erupts in house

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 01:15 IST

A 30-year-old woman reportedly died of suffocation in her sleep after a fire got triggered by a short-circuit in her house at Khudda Jassu in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident comes two days after three girl students died — two of them due to suffocation — in a fire at a paying guest facility in Sector 32.

Identified as Anita, a homemaker, the woman was alone at home as her husband, an auto-rickshaw driver, had not returned, said police. The couple had moved into the one-room rented accommodation a week ago.

“She seems to have gone to sleep with her television set kept atop a refrigerator on,” said an investigating official. “There was a short circuit in the television, and it heated up, following which the fire broke out in the room. Anita, who was fast asleep, most likely died from smoke inhalation, as she didn’t receive any burn injury.”

It was around 4am that some neighbours saw smoke coming out of the single-room rented house and they rushed there to douse the flames. Most of the interiors had been gutted.

Anita was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in an ambulance, but was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, Anita’s husband, Bharat, was found in an inebriated condition near the Khudda Lahora bridge. On being quizzed, he said he had left the house around 6pm and couldn’t return as he got heavily drunk. Sources said Bharat’s auto had been impounded by the traffic police recently, after which he began drinking heavily.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at the Sarangpur police station. A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory also visited the spot to take samples in order to ascertain the cause of fire. The house has been sealed.