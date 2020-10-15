Woman, kin booked for husband’s suicide on Sept 22

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:24 IST

Nearly 23 days after a 33-year-old man working as a munshi (clerk) with an advocate died by suicide in his Dhanas home, police booked his wife, her brother and mother for abetment to suicide on Thursday.

Pooja alias Reena, her mother Sunita and brother Sahil, all residents of Bhasker Colony in Sector 25, were booked for abetting the suicide of Abdul Razak on the basis of a complaint filed by his brother Abdul Hamid, who lives in Sector 52.

Hamid said Razak worked as a munshi (clerk) with an advocate in the Sectro 43 district courts, and had died by suicide on September 22 allegedly because of harassment by his wife and in laws.

Hamid told police that Razak and Pooja had married for love and were living apart from their families after their wedding and that Pooja had given birth to a daughter in 2013. Soon, however, Pooja’s behaviour changed and she went back to her mother and brother in Sector 25.

On September 19, Hamid said, Razak had visited Pooja’s home to meet his daughter and found his wife talking to another man.

Pooja had allegedly been harassing Razak and had wanted Rs2 lakh to leave him, and had lodged a false complaint at a local police station against him, threatening to have him put behind bars if he did not pay her the money.

Hamid said Razak’s friend Miraj Ahmed had called his father to inform him about Razak’s death.

Acting on Hamid’s complaint, police registered case under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code against Pooja, her mother and brother.