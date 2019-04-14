Today in New Delhi, India
Woman removing bulbs on 5th floor balcony falls to death

Police said Shalini was standing on a stool in the balcony to remove bulbs when she lost her balance and fell off the balcony.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 14, 2019 20:32 IST
HT Correspondent 
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The deceased was identified as Shalini Sharma.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)

A 35-year-old woman accidentally fell to death from the balcony of her fifth floor apartment in a housing society on VIP Road, Zirakpur, on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shalini Sharma.A dentist by profession, she had discontinued her practice to take care of her two children. Her husband Rochak Sharma works at a bank in Mandi Gobindgarh.

Police said Shalini was standing on a stool in the balcony to remove bulbs when she lost her balance and fell off the balcony. She landed on the railing of the balcony on the first floor. Neighbours rushed her to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 19:54 IST

