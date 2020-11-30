Won’t respond to Amarinder’s unconstitutional language: Khattar

chandigarh

Dismissing the language his Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh reportedly used against him as “unconstitutional”, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday lashed out at the former and said that one CM should not use such language against another CM.

Khattar also said that if the Covid-19 pandemic turns into a catastrophic situation due to farmers’ agitation, the Punjab government will be fully responsible for it.

A war of words has erupted between the two neighbouring CMs after Khattar said that Capt Amarinder Singh did not respond to his repeated telephone calls, while the Punjab CM had accused Khattar of spreading lies.

“The use of unconstitutional language does not suit any chief minister. One chief minister should not use such language about another chief minister,” Khattar said while speaking to reporters in Hisar, pointing out that he does not need to react to such language.

“The public is already condemning the language used by the Punjab chief minister on social media. It is not in my values to behave like this,” Khattar added.

Responding to queries of mediapersons after a rally organised under the chairmanship of Haryana Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa in Hisar, Khattar said in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone should fulfil their responsibility.

“But it is surprising that at such a time the Punjab government has exhibited irresponsible behaviour and created such a situation,” he said.

Reiterating that it was not true that he did not try to speak with the Punjab chief minister, Khattar said the current farmers’ movement was entirely sponsored by the Punjab Congress. He said precautionary measures regarding the protest were taken by Haryana government so that Covid-19 pandemic does not take catastrophic proportions. “The Union home minister has said that he will hold talks with the protesters. As soon as the protesters gather in Burari field, an appropriate solution will be found by negotiating with them,” he added.

In response to a query regarding the forthcoming Panchayati Raj elections, the chief minister said that if there is a unanimous decision for filling the posts by direct elections, then the Haryana government is considering a plan to give special grants to the respective areas for development works. It will probably be announced before the election, he added.