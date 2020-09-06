Youth Akali Dal worker shot dead in Bathinda

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 10:56 IST

Unidentified gunmen shot dead Youth Akali Dal (YAD) worker Sukhman Preet Singh Sandhu (25) at the Thandi Sadak locality in Bathinda on Saturday night.

A resident of Lal Singh Basti locality, Sandhu received a gunshot wound to the head.

He was shot at from close range, likely from the right side as he rode his scooter on his way to meet an unidentified person, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurjeet Singh Romana said on Sunday.

Sukhman Singh Sandhu ( Sourced )

Police recovered a .32 bore pistol, which Romana said belonged to Sandhu, and an empty shell casing from the crime scene.

Sandhu had left home to hand over cash to an unidentified person after he received a phone call, police quoted his mother as saying.

Later the body was recovered from Thandi Sadak. It has now been kept at the Bathinda Civil Hospital mortuary, Romana said.

Police are scanning the mobile phone data of the deceased.

“Sandhu’s handset has face recognition feature and after the crime we are unable to open it. Phone call data is being scrutinised to identify the callers who had contacted the deceased last night,” Romana added.

The DSP said Sandhu was facing at least two criminal cases, including one under 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, registered last year.