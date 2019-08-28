From the archives of the Hindustan Times: August 28

chronicles

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:03 IST

Revival of Indo-Pak border trade (1955)

As a result of a trade agreement between India and Pakistan, which will come into force from September 1, it will become possible for the people living on the border between East Bengal, on the one hand, and the Indian States of West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Tripura, on the other, to trade for the first time since 1948 in some commodities without any of the formalities which normally apply to international trade.

The agreement, which was negotiated in Karachi on July 19 by delegations of the two Governments, has since been ratified.

It is also expected that the agreement will facilitate a revival of trade in certain major commodities of Indian origin, the import of which by Pakistan is currently restricted by Pakistan’s difficult foreign exchange position.

Among the more important items in which a larger flow of trade is expected is Indian films, the import of which for some time now has been virtually banned by Pakistan. The arrangement is that the Government of Pakistan will license the import of 17 films in Hindi and Bengali from India into East Bengal. The Government of India will place the import of films from Pakistan into this country on the Open General Licence.

The foreign exchange earnings from the export of Pakistan films will be utilized by Karachi for the import of Indian films into Pakistan.

It has also been agreed that the two Governments will grant import and export licences, where necessary, to facilitate trade in the following commodities:

(1)Exports from India to Pakistan: Coal, stone boulders, hard and soft wood, mica, antimony, bauxite, barley (white), betel leaves, books and periodicals (Urdu, Bengali, Arabic and Persian), Ayurvedic and Unani medicines, biri and hucca tobacco, biri leaves, mill board and straw board, chemicals, spices and cinema films.

(2) Imports into India from Pakistan: Raw jute, hides and skins, betel leaves, fish, poultry and eggs, books and periodicals (Urdu, Bengali, Arabic and Persian), raw cotton, rock salt and cinema films.

Milkha wins 400 metres in new Asian timing (1962)

Jakarta- As expected, the “Flying Sikh” Milkha Singh won the 400 metres without much opposition to give India the second gold medal in athletics in the fourth Asian Games here today (August 27).

The silver medal in the event was also gained by India through Makhan Singh.

Milkha improved upon his own Asian timing of 47 sec. made at Tokyo by 0.1 sec. His timing today was, however, the same as his heats timing yesterday--46.9 sec.

Finishing five metres ahead of his colleague, Milkha Singh did not strain much to improve upon his timing of yesterday.

At close today, India had a tally of four gold medals, national champion, Malwa, having been adjudged winner in the flyweight division of the wrestling championships. Genpat Andalkar claimed a gold medal in the heavyweight class.

Thumping victory for ABVP (1988)

New Delhi- The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad today (August 27) repeated last year’s performance by winning three seats in the elections to the Delhi University Students’ Union, the National Students’ Union of India won the joint secretary’s post.

Mr Ashish Sood of the ABVP was elected president with a margin of 3,543 votes. He polled 16,366 votes as against 12,823 polled by his nearest rival, Miss Anju Malhotra of the NSUI.

Miss Anju Sachdeva, secretary of the outgoing DUSU, was elected vice-president with an impressive margin of 11,834 votes. She polled the highest number of vote 20,620 as against only 8,786 by her NSUI rival Rajiv Tyagi.

Mr Hari Om was elected secretary with a decisive margin of 6,737 votes. He secured 15,399 votes as against 8,662 by his nearest NSUI rival Ajay Sawhney.

The lone NSUI winner Mr, Kamal Kant Sharma secured his victory with a narrow margin of 838 votes. He polled 11,633 votes as against 10,795 by ABVP rival Ram Kishore Sharma.

The counting began at 8 a.m. today at the Government school building on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg amidst elaborate security measures. There was tension in the huge hall as the ballot boxes were opened, sorted out and counted. All ABVP candidates maintained early leads, barring Mr Ram Kishore Sharma who was upset at the last minute by NSUI’s Kamal Kant Sharma.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 12:03 IST