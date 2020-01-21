From the archives of the Hindustan Times: January 21

chronicles

Nehru inaugurates India’s first reactor (1957)

Bombay- Mr. Nehru gave the assurance today (January 20) that India would never use atomic energy for evil purposes “whatever might happen and whatever might be the circumstances.”

“There are no conditions attached to this assurance,” Mr. Nehru said inaugurating the atomic reactor, first in Asia outside the Soviet Union, at the atomic energy establishment at Trombay, 16 miles from here.

Mr. Nehru was loudly cheered when he said he was giving the assurance not only on behalf of his Government but also on behalf of all future Governments of India.

“Once we attach conditions nobody knows what conditions or circumstances might be and such assurances have no value or meaning”

The atomic reactor of the “swimming pool” type, which actually went into operation on August 4 last year, was named by Mr. Nehru as apsara la water nymph or a celestial dancer.

Nearly a hundred scientists from all parts of the world attended the inauguration of the atomic energy establishment and the reactor. Among them were Gen K. D. Nochols, Dr B.F. J. Schnoland, Deputy Director of Atomic Energy Research Establishment at Harwell in the U.K., Mr. Nesmeyananov, Mr .V. S. Emelianov, Mr A. I. Alikhaniants, Mr. L G Lenov, Mr N. N. Privalov and Mr D V. Skobelt (all from the Soviet Union) and Dr Hideki Yukawa, member of the Atomic Energy Commission of Japan.

The function, which was attended by members of the consular corps, Ministers of the Bombay Government and leading citizens was presided over by Mr Sri Prakasa, Bombay Governor.

CENTRE OF LEARNING

Mr. Nehru said the atomic energy establishment would not only help Indian people but would also serve as a centre where scientific know ledge and experience could be shared and training facilities offered to other countries, more especially countries of Asia and Africa.

PM inaugurates Meghalaya, Arunachal (1972)

Shillong- Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, inaugurating Meghalaya today (January 20), said with the reorganisation of the northeastern region, a new door had been opened for development through mutual co-operation.

A mammoth gathering, assembled at the Race Course here, cheered the Prime Minister lustily when she declared open the 19th State of the Indian Union.

Earlier in the day Mrs. Gandhi inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh, the Land of Sun Rise, at Ziro in Subansiri district of the erstwhile Northeastern Frontier Agency (NEFA). Inaugurating the new Union Territory Mrs. Gandhi said its creation “was a very bold and big step” towards the political and economic development of the vital frontier province.

She assured the people of Arunachal that the Centre will give all its attention towards the development of the new territory.

She expressed the hope that the people of the hills and the plains will join hands to lead the newborn State to prosperity.

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya Mr. Mahondra Mohan Choudhury and Capt Williarnson Sangma, read out their address of welcome in which they assured the Centre of all assistance and co-operation towards the success of the new pattern of reorganisation of the northeastern region.

At Ziro. Mr. C. Gohain, Member of Parliament welcomed the Prime Minister on behalf of the People.

Mrs. Gandhi referred to the birth of all the three States in the region -- Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura --besides the Union Territories of Mizo Hills and Arunachal Pradesh and said India was a vast country and its strength lay in its unity in diversity.

It’s President Bush now (2001)

Washington- George Walker Bush today took over as the 43rd President of the United States with a promise to unite the divided polity by striving to build a “single nation of justice and opportunity”.

And, on the world stage, he envisioned a United States that very much remains engaged in advancing the cause of freedom and confronting weapons of mass destruction. “We will show purpose, not arrogance. We will speak with values,” he said.

It was a cold, rainy and windswept day in Washington as Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist administered the oath to the president-elect Bush and Vice President-elect Dick Cheney on the Capitol Hill. The hostile weather was, at once, a grim reminder of a turbulent election that delayed the final outcome by well over a month.

Mr. Bush, however, vowed to provide the healing touch needed to unify the nation by reaching out to all. His inaugural address sought to highlight the greatness of America by dwelling on “things that bind us together”.

The address set out Mr. Bush’s commitment to “fulfil the promise of our nation through civility, courage, compassion and character”. He said: “I will live and lead by these principles: to advance my convictions with civility; to pursue the public interest with courage; to speak for greater justice and compassion; to call for responsibility, and try to live it as well.”

“What you do is as important as anything government does. I ask you to seek a common good beyond your comfort; to defend needed reforms against easy attacks; to serve your nation, beginning with your neighbour. I ask you to be citizens. Citizens, not spectators. Citizens, not subjects. Responsible citizens, building communities of service and a nation of character,” he said.