From the archives of the Hindustan Times: July 16, 2019

Commons pass Independence Bill (1947)

LONDON-The Indian Independence Bill, which will create the two new Dominions of India and Pakistan on August 15, was given its third reading without division in the House of Commons tonight (July 15) after just over three and three-quarter hours of debate. The Bill is expected to be passed through all stages in the House of Lords tomorrow in readiness for the Royal Assent on Friday.

Mr Attlee, Prime Minister, winding up a discussion in which goodwill to, India was the dominant note on all sides of the House, was cheered as he declared that the Indians could count on “the utmost sympathy and help from Britain without the slightest degree of patronage.” He was hopeful that partition would result in a federation in which the parts would have full scope and at the same time unity.

Thanking Parliament for realizing the urgency of the legislation, Mr Attlee said the Government wanted to get the new Governments at work. Everything now would depend on the statesmanship shown.

Bharat Ratna conferred on Nehru (1955)

New Delhi-At an unprecedented ceremony-a State banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan held in honour of the Prime Minister-the President announced the conferment of the highest national award, Bharat Ratna, on Mr Nehru tonight (July 15).

Dr Rajendra Prasad spoke with great feeling and pride. He referred to the Prime Minister’s historic visit to Russia and other countries and said he was conferring Bharat Ratna on him for his heroic endeavour in the cause of peace.

The Vice-President, members of the Union Cabinet, heads of diplomatic missions, Service Chiefs and senior officials of the Government of India were present.

The President paid magnificent tribute to the Prime Minister, whom he called “the chief architect “ of India’s policy of peace. He said: “In upholding and supporting the cause of peace we have been voicing, in our own humble way, the yearnings of hundreds of millions of men and women all the world over.”

PM logs on, frees Internet and STD (2000)

New Delhi- Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee today (July 15) announced major initiatives aimed at propelling the development of information technology and telecom infrastructure in the country.

These include the end of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd’s monopoly on international bandwidth access, full deregulation of the national long-distance telecom market (STD telephony) to private competition and formation of a task force on human resource development in information technology (IT).

Inaugurating the first meeting of State IT ministers, the Prime Minister said that the national long-distance operations would be thrown open to private sector by Aug 15.

Union IT Minister Pramod Mahajan later told newsmen that the CMs’ conference had adopted a 13-point “common action plan for promoting IT in India.” According to this, there will be no sales tax and other state taxes on the IT sector for the next three to five years.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 09:36 IST