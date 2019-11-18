From the archives of the Hindustan Times: November 18

chronicles

Karan Singh takes over as Sadr-i-Riyasat (1952)

Srinagar- Yuvraj Karan Singh was today (November 17) formally installed as the first Sadr-i-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, thus completing the State’s change-over to full democracy.

The impressive swearing-in ceremony took place in the State Legislative Assembly Chamber in Rajgarh Palace from where Dogra Maharajas have ruled since 1846.

The Yuvraj, accompanied by the Yuvrani and the Chief Secretary, drove in State from Karan Mahal to Rajgarh Palace. He was presented a guard of honour by a unit of the Kashmir Militia. The Yuvraj was received at the main gate of Rajgarh Palace by Sheikh Abdullah and other Ministers. The Yuvrani was received by Begum Abdullah.

The Chief Justice, Wazir Jankinath, administered the oath of office to the Yuvraj in the presence of a distinguished gathering consisting of Ministers, High Court judges and high Government officials.

The Chief Secretary, Mr MK Kidwai, read the declaration announcing the election of Yuvraj Karan Singh as Sadr-i-Riyasat.

SOLEMN PLEDGE

After taking the oath, the Yuvraj said in a short, solemn address: “Armed with the sincere expression of your confidence in me I will strive in all humility, with greater energy and zeal, to play my role as the first servant of the people.”

Immediately after the swearing in ceremony a salute of 21 guns was fired from Srinagar and Jammu, the summer and winter capitals of the State, respectively. The new State flag was also hoisted on all military forts in the State and on the main Secretariat building at Srinagar.

After this the Sadr-i-Riyasat returned to Karan Mahal in procession, followed by Ministers, Deputy Ministers and heads of departments.

In the afternoon the Sadr-i-Riyasat witnessed a physical display by college and school students. Sheikh Abdullah gave an ‘ At Home’ in the evening in honour of the Sadr-i-Riyasat.

Ganguly ensures bowlers’ effort does not go waste (1999)

New Delhi- Some of the sheen from India’s little triumph today (November 17) in the last competition of the year at home was robbed not so much by Sachin Tendulkar’s failure to break the duck as by the poor umpiring decisions which condemned the final match of the Pepsi Cup series against New Zealand to being a no-contest before the game was even 10 overs old.

To be fair, it must be said that India did not miss a beat today, not putting a step wrong -- from choosing the optimal XI to bowling with discipline, from doing a neat job on the field to batting purposefully, with Souray Ganguly leading the way as he drove away with the man of the match and man of the series honours.

Of course, India were fortunate that when they chased a modest asking rate of 3.60 runs an over, the pitch rolled out to being a benign beauty after having caused sufficient doubts in the batsmen about its pace and bounce when it was fresh and New Zealand opted to take first strike.

Much as the home bowlers deserved credit for the character they showed in not giving the visiting team scoring opportunities - reflected in the few boundary hits and in the six maiden overs during the innings -- it must also be said that New Zealand were driven into a Black Hole by two bits of poor umpiring after Stephen Fleming won a tricky toss.

First in the fifth over when Surender Sharma ruled the inform Nathan Astle out leg before to Javagal Srinath when the ball may have been missing leg stump. A half-hour later, the other umpire V M Gupte was guilty of not calling a no-ball when Craig Spearman spared at a widish ball from T Kumaran to be caught in the slips.

The glitter had been taken away from the match, as a contest. It needed New Zealand to show immense grit to claw their way back into the game but just when any batsman -- Chris Cairns, Roger Twose, Adam Parore et al -- looked like occupying the crease for a decent length of time, he would cast his wicket away.

Of all the wickets, the one that the Indians earned was that of Fleming, who looked determined to repair the damage caused early by the new ball and the home umpires. Ganguly can take credit for trapping Fleming in front of the wicket as he tried to work the ball away on the leg side.

Sena supremo Thackeray dies (2012)

Mumbai: Thackeray, the fiery torchbearer of Hindutva politics and architect of sons-of-the-soil ideology, passed away after nearly four months of illness at his Matoshree residence in Bandra at 3.30pm Saturday (November 17) following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh cancelled the dinner he was supposed to host for BJP leaders on Saturday night following a request from Sushma Swaraj, leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha.

“For him, the interests of Maharashtra were particularly important and he always strived to inculcate a sense of pride in the people of the state. He was a consummate communicator whose stature in the politics of Maharashtra was unique,” he said.

Thackeray’s general physician Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating him since 2009, announced his death outside Matoshree, where thousands of Shiv Sainiks had been keeping vigil.

“With great grief and sadness, we wish to inform you that Balasaheb Thackeray breathed his last at 3.30pm following cardio-respiratory arrest. We could not revive him,” Parkar said at around 4.45pm. Thackeray’s son, Uddhav, was with him at the end.

Thackeray was in ill health since July, when he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for ailments related to the lungs and pancreas. His health deteriorated on November 10 and he remained critical for the past week, during which he had multiple-organ failure.

Outside Matoshree, visibly emotional Sainiks shouted slogans, even as others burst into tears.

Senior Sena leaders all spoke the language of loss and of a vacuum created by their leader’s death.

But, one of his oldest colleagues and former chief minister Manohar Joshi told HT, “Thackeray’s death has certainly created a void in the political space but this is not the end.

He had foresight and vision to prepare his son Uddhav well and the Sena legacy will be taken forward.’’

Thackeray’s body will be kept at Shivaji Park grounds from 10am onwards for followers to pay their last respects on Sunday. The last rites will be held later in the evening.