From the archives of the Hindustan Times: September 2

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:44 IST

Ultimatum to Germany (1939)

About 10 a.m. on Friday (September 1) morning German’ planes began to bomb Polish towns including the Capital, Warsaw, causing serious loss of civilian life. This was preceded by a proclamation to the German army and a declaration in the Reichstag by Herr Hitler to the effect that he had decided on War because the Poles had refused to consider certain proposals he had made regarding Danzig and the Corridor.

British Ultimatum

The British Parliament, which met in the evening (September 1), approved of an ultimatum that the British Ambassador later presented at Berlin. The ultimatum stated that

“Unless Germany gave satisfactory assurances that aggressive action against Poland had been suspended and was prepared to withdraw her forces from polish territory, the British government would, without hesitation, fulfil their obligations to Poland.”

The proclamation issued by Herr Hitler, according to an announcement by the official German Wireless station, says:-

“The Polish State has refused a peaceful settlement of relations which I desired and has appealed to arms. Germans in Poland are persecuted with bloody terror and driven from their homes. The series of violations of the frontier are intolerable to a great Power and prove that Poland is no longer willing to respect the frontier of the Reich. In order to put an end to this lunacy, I have no other choice than to meet force with force from now on.”

Polish Demand

Prior to this, the Polish Ambassador in London called on the British Foreign Secretary and, informing him of the German attack, requested that the British guarantee to Poland be applied.

Twenty-three deaths in a day (1943)

Calcutta- There were 31 admissions of starvation cases in the Campbell Hospital and 51 in the Behala A.-R.P. Hospital in Calcutta on August 30. There were 10 deaths in the Campbell Hospital and 13 in the Behala Hospital. Thirty-three people were discharged from the former hospital and 15 from the latter.

Dr Syama Prosad Mookerji has issued the following statement:-

“We are deeply grateful to the generous donors and philanthropic institutions throughout India who are sending us cash contributions and other offers of help. Our imperative need today is foodgrains. We approached the Food Member of the Government of India and the Director-General of Food, New Delhi and they have kindly promised to consider the possibility of giving facilities to donors from outside Bengal to send foodgrains to Bengal exclusively for relief.”

Bobby Fischer wins World chess title (1972)

Reykjavik: Bobby Fischer tonight (September 1) won the World chess championship from Boris Spassky in a 21st-game victory to become the first American modern world champion.

Fischer thus fulfilled a childhood dream that has driven him for 20 years.

Fischer’s aide Fred Cramer said the Russian champion telephoned arbiter Lothar Schmid to tell him he resigned the 21st game of their $250,000 match, giving Fischer the title

Schmid sought a ruling from Dr Max Euwe, the president of the International Chess Federation and the last non-Russian to hold the world title. Euwe said that a telephoned resignation was valid and permissible.

Fischer did not even know that he was world champion. And the crowds were still buying tickets outside the playing hall and fighting for seats in the cafeteria when the telephone call came.

Fred Cramer and Fischer’s second, the Rev. William Lombardy broke the news to the new champion shortly after he awoke, ready to resume the 21st game.

Fischer asked Schmid to get a statement in writing from Spassky that he had resigned. Cramer said.

Spassky’s resignation in the 21st game gave Fischer the winning 12-1/2 point lead. Spassky’s score was 8-1/2 points. This is the first time the winner had earned a four-point lead in a title match.

