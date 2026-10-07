Mumbai’s VJTI to get new boys’, girls’ hostels, faculty posts to be filled
Mumbai’s Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), one of the country’s oldest government engineering institutes, is set to get new hostels for boys and girls
Mumbai’s Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), one of the country’s oldest government engineering institutes, is set to get new hostels for boys and girls, while the Maharashtra government is also expected to approve the recruitment of vacant faculty posts at the institute, officials said.
The decisions were taken during a review meeting chaired by higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday to discuss various pending proposals related to VJTI.
The government has approved the proposal to construct new hostels for boys and girls, keeping in mind the increasing number of students at the institute, which was established in 1887. The government has also assured that the proposal to fill vacant posts at VJTI will be approved within a week.
The development comes nearly two months after students at the institute raised concerns over the poor condition of the existing hostel facilities. Students had complained about the quality and condition of hostel rooms and said the problems were affecting their academic life.
The recruitment decision is also significant as VJTI has faced faculty vacancies. In a faculty recruitment process in 2023, the institute had advertised 19 vacant teaching posts, including two professor posts, one associate professor post and 16 assistant professor posts across various engineering and science disciplines. The latest government decision will allow the institute to move ahead with filling its vacant sanctioned posts.
During Tuesday’s meeting, a presentation was made on the faculty positions required at VJTI. The minister directed officials to speed up the recruitment process, keeping in mind the academic and administrative requirements of the institute.
VJTI has also sought the status of an autonomous university. The institute has been asked to submit the required proposal to the state government for further consideration.
VJTI has a long history of technical education and has played an important role in the industrial development of Maharashtra and the country. It is among the oldest technical education institutes in India and has contributed to engineering education and skilled manpower for decades.
The institute currently has around 5,000 students enrolled in diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNiraj Pandit
Niraj Pandit is a journalist based in Mumbai who has spent than two decades working in reporting and editing. He is currently employed by Hindustan Times. At Hindustan Times he focuses on education, higher education, public policy and civic issues in Maharashtra. For years he has covered schools, universities, entrance exams, education reforms and government policies. He has also covered civic and infrastructure topics. Before joining Hindustan Times in 2022 he was with known Marathi newspapers such as Loksatta, Lokmat, and Maharashtra Times. He worked in reporting, editing and newsroom leadership roles. His work has included stories about education, science and technology government operations and public interest topics. He has reported on subjects such as IIT Bombay and the universities, school education, exam reforms and state education policies. His reporting has always aimed to create fact-based stories that make complicated public issues easy to understand.Read More
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