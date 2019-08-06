1,100 from Kalyan village shifted to school

cities

More than 1,100 residents of Kamba village, around 8km from Kalyan, had to be shifted to Sacred Heart School, when water levels started rising on Sunday. The residents, who were facing the brunt of the downpour for the second time in a week, said they could not even save their documents and valuables before leaving on Sunday.

Among those at the camp were board students like Priyanka Pawar, 17, who was worried that most of her books were washed away by the flood. “My exams were nearing, but my books are now destroyed. I’m trying to contact my friends and seek their help,” said the Class 12 student of Birla College. Another student, Sadhna Yadav, 15, who studies in Class 10, said that with the floods, the cleaning that will follow, and relocating all documents and books, there won’t be time to study. “My school is also flooded. We already missed classes this month. I am worried about preparing for the board exams,” she said.

Sahiti Shukla, 17, another Class 12 student from Birla College, however, said though all her books have been washed away too, she was more concerned about her family’s belongings. “Even if I get second-hand books, I will do my best to study well,” said the student.

Shukla’s family, like most others’ in Kamba village, had already lost most of their belongings in the flood on July 27. Sunday’s downpour worsened it, said Shukla’s father, Atul, 46, an auto driver. “I am the sole earning member and my wife is ailing. Last week my auto broke down in the water. I tried to repair it and parked it in a nearby petrol pump, which is also flooded now. My auto is damaged again. I haven’t been able to earn for over a week now.”

Vijay Dhabe, 37, who sells utensils in exchange for clothes in Srinagar chawl of Kamba village, said all the clothes he had collected were washed away. “I am concerned how I’ll feed my family. I went to check the situation on Monday morning, but the doors of my room did not open because of the pressure of water inside” said the Dhabe, who was with his one-and-half-year-old baby and his family at the transit camp.

