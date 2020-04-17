1,250 cases registered in Thane for violating lockdown orders

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:00 IST

The Thane police have registered 1,250 cases against people for violating section 188 in the past 25 days. A total of 250 people have been arrested. A police officer said, “We have arrested those who crowd an area and ignore our warnings. We have also taken action some for spreading false information.”

The police have also got complaints against those who have been quarantined but have been found roaming outside. A senior police officer from Thane said, “We have registered 1,250 cases till now. People come out to buy every day. Some have been out for their morning and evening walks.”