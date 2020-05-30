1,447 new cases take Mumbai’s Covid count to 36,932; toll 1,173

cities

Updated: May 30, 2020 00:31 IST

The city on Friday recorded 1,447 new Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths, taking the count to 36,932, and toll to 1,176. There are now 19,745 active Covid-19 cases in the city. Dharavi recorded 41 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 1,715. No new death has been recorded in the area.

Of the 38 deaths, 28 patients had comorbidities; 22 patients were men and 16 female. Two among the deaths were below 40 years of age; 20 were above 60 years, and 16 were between 40 and 60 years.

Mumbai has conducted 1,89,976 tests so far. In the 24 hours between Thursday and Friday, 4,266 tests have been conducted. On Thursday, May 28, Mumbai reported an average growth rate of 4.93%. Over the week between May 22 and May 7, average growth rate was reported to be 5%.

Now, three wards in the city are showing a growth rate of over 8% –N Ward comprising Ghatkopar has a growth rate of 8.8% with 1614 active cases, S ward comprising Bhandup, with a growth rate of 8.2% and 1,377 active cases, and R-Central ward of Borivli West, with a growth rate of 8.1% and 724 active cases.

Currently, six wards in Mumbai have more than 2,000 active cases. These include the G-North ward comprising Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi, E ward of Byculla, F/North ward in Wadala and Sewri, L ward in Kurla, H-East ward comprising Bandra East and K East ward comprising Andheri West. There are three wards with active cases below 500 – B ward of Bhendi Bazar, C ward of Girgaum and Kalbadevi, and R-North ward of Borivli.

Another fire brigade personnel, a 57-year old driver-cum-operator attached to Vile Parle Fire station, died on Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19. This is the third Covid-19 death in the Mumbai Fire Brigade in the past one week. The Mumbai Fire Brigade’s headquarters at Byculla have been partially converted into a quarantine centre with a 30-bed capacity. The staffer’s wife has also tested positive and has been quarantined at the Covid Care Centre at the headquarters. So far, over 50 fire brigade personnel have tested positive for Covid-19.

Regarding lifting of lockdown in Mumbai, staggered lifting of lockdown in parts of the city for economic stimulus, mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “No decision has been taken, and no plan has been finalised yet.”

Municipal commissioner IS Chahal, and other officers in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warroom for Covid-19 were unavailable for comment. Lockdown 4.0 announced by the central government on May 18 is to last till May 31, and no announcement has been made by the Maharashtra government on extension of this lockdown.