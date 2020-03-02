e-paper
₹1.5 cr Kar Sewa centre heist: Three more held, ₹53 lakh, weapons recovered

₹1.5 cr Kar Sewa centre heist: Three more held, ₹53 lakh, weapons recovered

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Baba Bhundi, Balwinder Singh alias Billa and Tarsem Singh alias Gota of nearby Khurmania village .

Mar 02, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Police showing ₹53 lakh and 32 thousand recovered from the three arrested accused during a press conference in Amritsar on Monday.
Police showing ₹53 lakh and 32 thousand recovered from the three arrested accused during a press conference in Amritsar on Monday.(Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the looting of ₹1.5-crore donation money from a centre run by Kar Sewa, a volunteer service outfit, on Goindwal Sahib road in Tarn Taran town, after holding its cashier and gatekeeper captive a week back.

Briefing mediapersons on Monday, Amritsar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, ₹53.3 lakh of the looted money had been recovered from their possession. Besides, a Maruti Swift car, a 12 bore rifle, 5 cartridges were also recovered, he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Baba Bhundi, Balwinder Singh alias Billa and Tarsem Singh alias Gota of nearby Khurmania village . On February 29, police had arrested two people in this connection and recovered ₹12 lakh from them. Interrogation of the duo led the police to zero in on the three suspects.

“A police party was on duty at Narayangarh Chheharta chowk on Saturday when an informer gave a tip off about suspects’ movement. Police intercepted them, and recovered the money and arms from the house of Baba Bhundi,” he said.

The police said interrogation of the suspects was on to recover the remaining money.

The two accused arrested earlier are Sukhchain Singh, alias Chaina, (42), of Khurmani village and Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, (38), of Kamboke village in Baba Bakala sub-division of the district.

