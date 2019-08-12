1 arrested for Goregaon art director’s murder; 2 absconding

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:46 IST

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the Virar police for the suspected murder of Krishnendu Chouwdhury, 37, an art director from Goregaon whose body was found in the Khaniwade creek in Virar on Friday afternoon, after he had been reported missing since August 7.

Two more accused, who helped the main accused, Moha-mmed Furkan Farooq Shaikh, to dispose the body in the creek, are absconding and according to the police, may have fled to Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The Malwani police have recovered the victim’s car, which was found abandoned at a desolate spot in Kandivli. However, Chouwdhury’s mobile phone and laptop are still missing.

Chouwdhury designed sets for films, weddings and other events and Shaikh would execute Chouwdhury’s designs. On August 7 , Chouwdhury had left his Goregaon home-cum-office to meet Shaikh in Bhati village at Madh Island and collect payment for a project.

“The victim was pressing the accused for ₹85,000 due for a project. The two parties got into a heated argument during which the accused stabbed the victim,” said Ranjitsinh Pardeshi, assistant inspector, Virar police station.

Shaikh used a knife to stab Chouwdhury in the neck and abdomen and then wrapped the body in a bedsheet.

He drove the accused’s car to Khaniwade creek, where, with the help of his two accomplices, he dumped the body, said a police officer.

After finding the body, Virar police sent it for a post mortem and are awaiting the report. “We have not recovered the killer’s knife,” said the officer.

The arrested accused has been remanded in police custody for 10 days.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 23:52 IST