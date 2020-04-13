1 doc, 2 nurses at Railway hospital in Pune - who met Covid-19 +ve official - under home quarantine

PUNE One doctor and two nurses from the Railway hospital in Pune have been asked to remain in home quarantine, after a railway employee in the city tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes the Covid-19 infection, last week.

Dr MK Ramakrishna, chief medical superintendent, Railway hospital, confirmed this on Monday.

The central railway employee who tested positive is undergoing treatment at the Sassoon General Hospital.

“He had visited the railway hospital and met the doctor and the two nurses, who are now quarantined,” Dr Ramakrishna said, adding, “From the Railway hospital he was advised to get tested and moved to Sassoon hospital.

The Covid-19 positive railway employee does not have a history of foreign travel, or any known contact with a Covid-19 positive person(s); or contact with a person(s) with foreign travel history.

“He has been on leave since April 1. His family has been tested. His wife is positive and his two children are negative,” said a railway official, requesting anonymity.

The couple is undergoing treatment at Sassoon hospital and are recovering, the official added.

The staff at the office where the person works have not been asked to undergo tests, as the infected employee had not been to the office for two weeks before he was found positive.

Officials at the office confirmed that they have been contacted by health department officials who have noted their phone numbers.