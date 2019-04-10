1 held for robbing car from Palam Vihar

One man was arrested for allegedly robbing a car from a driver near the gate of a consulting firm on the old Delhi-Gurugram Road in Palam Vihar on Monday morning, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10 am when the victim, Mohammad Arif, who provides pick-up and drop service to the staff of the firm, had just dropped an employee at the gate. Arif, 38, said that he had just exited the gate when a car, in which three men were seated, blocked his path. “The men stepped out of the car and pushed me out of it. One of them snatched the car keys from my hand. Two of them left in their car and one accused left in mine,” said Arif.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said they arrested the accused man after tracking the GPS installed in the car. “The accused was arrested from Bhusani village and the car has been recovered. Two accomplices are on the run,” said the official.

A case was registered under sections 379 A and 34 of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Monday, said the police.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 02:32 IST