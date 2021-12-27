1 killed, 6 injured as mini truck rams truck near Nehru Place

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:30 IST

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man was killed while six others were injured when a mini truck in which they were travelling, rammed a parked cement mixer truck at Nehru Place flyover in southeast Delhi during the early hours on Sunday. Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the truck for allegedly parking the vehicle negligently in the middle of the carriageway.

Police have identified the man who died in the accident as Subedar(referred only by his first name in police case files), who lived in Neb Sarai and used to sell fruits and vegetables. He belonged to Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh. The two men, who were injured are 47-year-old Jaichand and Sher Singh, 54. Apart from them, four others were also travelling in the tempo but did not sustain any serious injury.

The accident was reported to the police around 4 am, at Kalkaji police station. A police team that reached the accident spot at Nehru place flyover on the carriageway that goes towards Kalkaji temple found the mini truck and a cement mixer truck. Police found Subedar stuck on the driver’s seat, crushed by the vehicle.

“He was pulled out after a struggle of almost half an hour and was sent to AIIMS. Two others who were also travelling with Subedar were also sent to the hospital where Subedar was pronounced dead while the duo was admitted for treatment. His body was sent for a post mortem examination and his family members were informed,” said a senior police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said initial inspection of the spot revealed that the driver of the cement mixer had parked the truck in a negligent manner obstructing the traffic. “A case of rash driving and for causing death due to negligence was registered against the driver who was present at the spot. He was identified as Rohit Rampal, a resident of Unnao in UP,” Meena said.

The truck driver has also not used any hazard light or anything to alert the passing by traffic about the standing truck. Police have seized both the vehicles for inspection as further probe in the case s underway.