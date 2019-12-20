e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Cities / 1 killed, three injured in Sonepat factory blast

1 killed, three injured in Sonepat factory blast

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2019 23:08 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A labourer died and three others were injured when a boiler exploded in a chemical factory in Sonepat on Thursday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kalim (32) of Uttar Pradesh and the injured are Kamal (26) and Durgesh (30), also of UP and Manish (26) of Gujarat. They were rushed to a government hospital in Sonepat from where they were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, where they are undergoing treatment.

Sharwan Jeet, an eyewitness, said the mishap occurred when Kalim went near the boiler to check if the equipment was working properly.

“The explosion was so strong that the wall of the factory collapsed,” he added.

Sonepat city station house officer (SHO) Satywan said police have registered a case of criminal negligence against the factory owner for allegedly failing to take precautionary measures to avoid hazardous incidents.

top news
Seven killed as violence rocks several UP districts after Friday prayers
Seven killed as violence rocks several UP districts after Friday prayers
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities