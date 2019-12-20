1 killed, three injured in Sonepat factory blast

cities

A labourer died and three others were injured when a boiler exploded in a chemical factory in Sonepat on Thursday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kalim (32) of Uttar Pradesh and the injured are Kamal (26) and Durgesh (30), also of UP and Manish (26) of Gujarat. They were rushed to a government hospital in Sonepat from where they were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, where they are undergoing treatment.

Sharwan Jeet, an eyewitness, said the mishap occurred when Kalim went near the boiler to check if the equipment was working properly.

“The explosion was so strong that the wall of the factory collapsed,” he added.

Sonepat city station house officer (SHO) Satywan said police have registered a case of criminal negligence against the factory owner for allegedly failing to take precautionary measures to avoid hazardous incidents.