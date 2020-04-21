10,000 cases of influenza-like illness detected in HP, says CM Jai Ram

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:39 IST

During the active case finding campaign launched by the state government, 10,000 cases of influenza-like illness have been detected across the state, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that over 70 lakh people have been covered under the campaign. The CM said that during the active case finding campaign launched across the state, 10,000 cases of influenza-like illness have been detected of which 700 cases have been tested and different categories of patients are kept under observation.

Thakur said that the state government is in constant touch with people stranded outside the state and has urged the respective state governments to ensure their proper care. He asked people to remain wherever they are as the government would ensure their return to the state as soon as the situation normalizes.

CM said that plying of private vehicles for emergency services including medical emergency must be allowed even without curfew passes. He said only two persons are allowed in private vehicles whereas four persons in official vehicles including drivers.

He added that the state government was ensuring smooth plying of trucks and other private carriage carrying essential commodities and vegetables to ensure its adequate availability in the state. He said that vehicles should be sanitised and drivers and conductors should be medically examined. He directed the officers to keep a constant check on hoarding and profiteering and strict action against erring shopkeepers.

He asked the officers that farmers should be allowed to harvest their crops and motivated to implement social distancing while working in the fields. He said that steps must also be taken for the procurement of their produce so that they do not face any inconvenience due to imposition of the curfew. He said that shops dealing with farming inputs should be allowed to open to facilitate the farmers and horticulturists.