e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 10,000 cases of influenza-like illness detected in HP, says CM Jai Ram

10,000 cases of influenza-like illness detected in HP, says CM Jai Ram

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur with sanitary works at his official residence in Shimla on Tuesday.  
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur with sanitary works at his official residence in Shimla on Tuesday.  (HT PHOTO )
         

During the active case finding campaign launched by the state government, 10,000 cases of influenza-like illness have been detected across the state, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that over 70 lakh people have been covered under the campaign. The CM said that during the active case finding campaign launched across the state, 10,000 cases of influenza-like illness have been detected of which 700 cases have been tested and different categories of patients are kept under observation.

Thakur said that the state government is in constant touch with people stranded outside the state and has urged the respective state governments to ensure their proper care. He asked people to remain wherever they are as the government would ensure their return to the state as soon as the situation normalizes.

CM said that plying of private vehicles for emergency services including medical emergency must be allowed even without curfew passes. He said only two persons are allowed in private vehicles whereas four persons in official vehicles including drivers.

He added that the state government was ensuring smooth plying of trucks and other private carriage carrying essential commodities and vegetables to ensure its adequate availability in the state. He said that vehicles should be sanitised and drivers and conductors should be medically examined. He directed the officers to keep a constant check on hoarding and profiteering and strict action against erring shopkeepers.

He asked the officers that farmers should be allowed to harvest their crops and motivated to implement social distancing while working in the fields. He said that steps must also be taken for the procurement of their produce so that they do not face any inconvenience due to imposition of the curfew. He said that shops dealing with farming inputs should be allowed to open to facilitate the farmers and horticulturists.

top news
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities