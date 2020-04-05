10 foreigners who stayed in Vashi mosque after attending Tablighi Jamaat event booked

cities

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:11 IST

Vashi police on Sunday have booked 10 Filipinos for allegedly staying in a mosque in Vashi after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi between March 10 and 16 without informing the police and for flouting self-isolation norms.

The incident came to light after a 68-year-old man from the group started developing symptoms of coronavirus. “The 68-year-old man was sent to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. After he was tested positive, the other nine from the group were also tested and two of them were also tested positive. Meanwhile, the 68-year-old man developed complications and was shifted to a Powai hospital, where he died on March 23. On inquiring with the men, we learnt that they had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi,” said an officer from Vashi police station.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, has claimed that the 68-year-old died of another infection and did not attribute his death to coronavirus, as he was first tested positive but later his report came negative.

Meanwhile, two men who have been tested positive have recovered and are in quarantine at Nagpada. Despite being asked to self-isolate, the seven others who were tested negative have fled to Delhi, the police have said.

As per the suo motu first information report (FIR) registered at Vashi police station, the men violated the conditions pertaining to their immigration and came in contact with Indians, causing the spread of the disease. Officers at Vashi police station said the 68-year-old man had come to India on a 40-day tourist visa and had exceeded his stay in the country.

All the 10 have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating orders and spreading infectious disease; for remaining in India beyond their visa permit under the Foreigner’s Act; and sections of Epidemic Diseases Act as well as the Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations, 2020.

“The men did not inform authorities in the city that they had arrived from Delhi. Despite having symptoms, they continued to maintain proximity with others in the country amid the outbreak,” said Ravindra Daundkar, inspector, Vashi police station.

The police also said they will verify with the airport authorities if the 68-year-old was screened at the international and the domestic airports in India.