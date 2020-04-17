10 held for violating curfew in city

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:01 IST

As many as 10 persons were arrested in seven cases for violating curfew orders in Ludhiana.

In one of the cases, a Haibowal resident allegedly assaulted a police personnel when he was stopped at the checkpoint. The accused has been identified as Akhilesh Yadav of Laxmi Nagar, Haibowal Kalan. Investigating officer ASI Amrik Singh said the accused was asked to show his curfew pass but as he didn’t have it, he started misbehaving with the cops on duty and even tore the uniform of one of them. He was immediately arrested and his vehicle was also impounded. He has been booked under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 56-B of the Disaster Management Act.

LABOURER HELD FOR FAKE DISTRESS CALL

In another case, a labourer was booked for disobeying the district magistrate’s orders as he made a fake distress call, stating that he had nothing to eat. The accused was identified as Sooraj Dio Prasad of Sekhewal village . ASI Amrik Singh said that when cops reached his house, they found that he had adequate stock of groceries and other essential items. He was also booked under Section 177 (furnishing false information) of IPC.

The Division Number 8 police arrested a cigarette and tobacco vendor found roaming around the city amid the curfew.