Home / Chandigarh / 10 pilgrims back from Maharashtra's Nanded town test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali

10 pilgrims back from Maharashtra’s Nanded town test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali

With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in Punjab’s Mohali district has reached 84

chandigarh Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

MOHALI: With 11 new cases of Covid-19 reported from Mohali on Thursday, the district count of positive patients has gone up to 84.

Ten of the 11 new patients have returned from Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said here.

Of the pilgrims, three are from Premgarh village in Aerocity, two from Manak Majra, one each from Amrala, Badana, Raipur Khurd and Saini Majra. They include six women. The men are aged between 17 and 58.

On Wednesday, five pilgrims, including three women, had tested positive.

A 35-year old male employee of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and a resident of Mullanpur in Mohali district, tested positive. He is admitted at PGIMER.

The civil surgeon said all 10 pilgrims have been admitted at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

“Nine more people arrived from Takht Hazur Sahib on Wednesday evening. We will take their samples today,” he said.

Mohali now has 52 active cases out of the 84 reported so far.

Thirty patients have recovered and two have died.

A total of 1,411 samples have been taken and of these, 1,260 were found negative, while the results of the rest are awaited.

Extensive sampling is being conducted in the containment zone.

