10 Tablighi Jamaat members and 3 locals booked in Greater Noida

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:23 IST

The Greater Noida police have registered a case against 13 persons for breaking the lockdown norms. Ten of them are Tablighi Jamaat members, while three are locals who sheltered them. The five men and five women are from Usmanabad in Maharashtra and had attended a programme at the Nizamuddin Markaz and from there visited Greater Noida.

However, they did not disclose their association with the Markaz when Greater Noida police approached them on Wednesday.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said two days ago, Surajpur police received information that a group from Maharashtra was staying in the neighbourhood. “A team reached the Beghampur village in Surajpur and found 10 persons in a house. The police interrogated them but they did not reveal the exact reason for being in Greater Noida. They were quarantined in Greater Noida for safety,” he said.

However, on Friday, the Greater Noida police received information from the Maharashtra Police that the quarantined people had attended a programme at Markaz Nizamudddin in Delhi in mid-March and they are suspected to have contracted the coronavirus. “The local police again questioned them and they admitted to have attended the programme,” Chander said.

Following this, Salim Ahmad, a sub-inspector, filed a complaint at the Surajpur police station against the Jamaat members for lockdown violation and three local people for sheltering them.

Chander said a case has been registered against 13 persons under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. “The health department has collected samples from these people and their medical reports are awaited,” he said.

The family members of three local residents have been home quarantined.