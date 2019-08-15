₹100-cr science centre to come up at Wonders Park in Nerul

cities

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:40 IST

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is all set to develop a science centre spread over 35,000 sqm area at Wonders Park in Nerul. The tender process for the project, that is estimated to cost ₹100 crore, has been initiated.

Located at Sector 19A of Nerul, Wonders Park is spread over 1,04,000 sqm area. A total of 35,000 sqm of the park has been reserved for the science centre.

The first phase of the science centre will be developed on 20,000 sqm. The project cost as per the tender issued has been estimated at ₹87.27 crore.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We have initiated the tender process for the project that has been estimated to cost ₹100 crore. It will be a huge tourist attraction with not only Navi Mumbai students and residents flocking to it but also those from the state and the country.”

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 00:40 IST