11 arrested from Zirakpur hotel for gambling, consuming hookah

11 arrested from Zirakpur hotel for gambling, consuming hookah

cities Updated: Jul 04, 2020 21:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Eleven persons were arrested on charges of gambling, from a newly opened hotel in Zirakpur, where hookah was also being served despite a ban.

Cops had raided the hotel on Friday night following a tip-off. They also recovered Rs 22,500 cash, two hookahs, 58 gram ganja, 11 mobile phones and two laptops along with dice and playing cards from the spot.

The accused have been identified as Rahul of Peer Muchala, Rakesh Kumar of Sector 25, Panchkula, Naveen of Malerkotla, Gobind Mittal of Zirakpur, Sanjiv Kumar of Ludhiana, Raj Kumar of Mansa, Neeraj Kumar of Kurukshetra, Anil Kumar of Mansa, Raj Kumar of Sector 20, Panchkula, Chara Jindal of Malerkotla and Amit Singla of Sector 50 Chandigarh.

They were booked under the NDPS and Gambling Act and produced in the court, which sent them to one-day police custody.

LIVE: Over 7,074 Covid cases in Maharashtra push tally past 2 lakh
Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
UP cops out on raid were killed by their own weapons, says autopsy report
A positive Covid statistic makes Kejriwal shoot a congratulatory tweet
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
‘For BJP, power a medium to serve people’: 10 things PM told party workers
How Indian firms can replace Chinese: From tax to copyright, what govt must do
