e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 11 booked for killing milkman, injuring another in Panchkula

11 booked for killing milkman, injuring another in Panchkula

Police said it was a case of old enmity

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
The deceased, a 37-year-old milkman, is survived by a 9-year-old son, wife and elderly parents.
The deceased, a 37-year-old milkman, is survived by a 9-year-old son, wife and elderly parents.(HT FILE)
         

The police on Friday booked 11 men for attacking two people and killing one of them at Manakpur Thakur Das village in Pinjore here.

The accused were identified as Chunni, alias Kuldeep, Happy, Gurmeet, alias Gummi, Kichu, Kulvir, Rangpal, Lovely Jagga, Sattu, Achchar, Pillu Raju and Gunga.

The incident happened on the night of May 28, when cousins Gurjeet and Gurwinder, who are milkmen, were on their way to Manakpur Thakur Das village after supplying milk. Gurjeet Singh, 30, told the police that they were on their bikes and at around 7.30pm, when they reached a little ahead of Gugga Marhi, a white Alto car with five men and 10-12 youths on bikes came from the other side and blocked their way.

Gurjeet said the men attacked them with swords, sticks and sharp-edged weapons. After they fell unconscious, the group left. A resident of the village took the injured to General Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where Gurwinder was declared brought dead.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said it was a case of old enmity. The deceased is survived by a 9-year-old son, wife and elderly parents.

top news
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In