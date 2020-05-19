e-paper
11-month-old baby from Kalyan tests positive

May 19, 2020
Ankita G Menon
An 11-month-old boy and his mother from Ambivli tested positive on Tuesday. They are among the 38 new cases recorded in Kalyan-Dombivli, taking the total case to 568.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said the baby’s father travels to Mumbai regularly as he works with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

“After the man tested positive last week, we conducted Covid test for the family. The baby and his 23- year-old mother have tested positive and are admitted to the civil hospital at Shastri Nagar,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

KDMC also recorded one death on Tuesday, taking the total Covid deaths to 12. A 78-year-old woman living in Azade gaon in Dombivli died on May 16. Her Covid test report came on Tuesday.

“The woman had diabetes and hypertension,” said Dr Patil.

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation also reported 10 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 137.

