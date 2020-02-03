112% jump in divorce cases in four years in Muktsar

cities

In a worrying trend, the number of divorce cases has increased by 112% in just four years in Muktsar district.

While 215 divorce petitions were filed in various courts in the district during 2015-16, the figure increased to 456 in 2018-19, according to information procured through an application filed by an activist under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

In 2016-17, 323 divorce petitions were filed, followed by 436 in 2017-18.

“In mutual consent divorce petitions, the court gives the two partners six months to reconsider their decision. Such cases are settled in less than a year. The cases in which one of the partners files divorce petition take longer time,” said lawyer Kuljinder Singh Sandhu, former president Bar Association, Gidderbaha

The mediation and counselling centre at the district legal services authority (DLSA), Muktsar, is playing a crucial role in dispensing divorce cases in a short span of time.

“At the centre, cases are solved through mediation. A platform is provided to both the partners to share their grievances. This saves time. Later, they can sort out their issues or can proceed further for separation,” said chief judicial magistrate, Pritpal Singh, chairman, DLSA, Muktsar.

‘NO MORE A STIGMA’

Speaking to HT over phone, Prof Ashutosh Kumar, Panjab University, Chandigarh, said, “The number of divorce cases is on the rise as there is no stigma attached to separation these days as it was in the past. Also, women these days are more educated and independent economically.”