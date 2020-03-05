e-paper
12 being monitored in Thane, spl ward ready

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:54 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
While 12 people in Thane are being monitored daily, no one has tested positive for coronavirus in the city.

As a precaution, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has set up an eight-bed isolation ward in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, popularly known as Kalwa Hospital.

A meeting will be held today at the district level to discuss other preventive measures.

TMC health officer Anirudha Malgaonkar said, “Airport authorities and the state government gave us information about 12 travellers who visited the city from countries with reported outbreaks [of coronavirus]. We paid them visits at their homes to check for symptoms. None of them has shown any symptom. However, we will visit them every day for the next 14 days. We do not have any suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.”

Malgaonkar said the isolation ward that has been set up at Kalwa Hospital is a precautionary measure. “During swine flu, there was overcrowding at Kasturba Hospital, thus we have made arrangements in Thane,” he said.

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske said, “We have around N95 masks [for medical staff]and around 1.50 lakh surgical masks [for other civilians]. The corporation is taking all necessary efforts to prevent any outbreak. People can contact the health department for information on the same.”

Civic officials stressed there is no need to panic.

