12 districts not represented in the cabinet

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:03 IST

MUMBAI

With the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress struggling to strike a regional balance and accommodate all senior leaders, 12 districts have failed to get representation in the ministerial council of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday.

State Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat admitted to the struggle. “Yes, there are fewer ministerial berths and many MLAs want to be included in the ministerial council. But there is no need to worry as we will solve the issue soon,” Thorat said.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that every minister will be get the responsibility of a particular portfolio and there is no need to divide a state wide subject into regions. “A minister of the MVA government will serve the entire state and not a particular part, hence there is no question of which region has got more ministerial berths,” said Chaturvedi. Of the 36 districts, 12, including Solapur from Western Maharashtra; Osmanabad, Parbhani, Hingoli from Marathwada; Akola, Wardha, Washim, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia from Vidarbha; Sindhudurg and Dhule from Konkan and North Maharashtra, respectively have failed to secure a place in the ministerial council.

“It is likely that every minister will prioritise developmental projects for his/her own district. Not having representation from districts could see a drop in allocation of development funds in the respective districts,” said political analyst Prakash Pawar.