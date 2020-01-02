e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Cities / 12 districts not represented in the cabinet

12 districts not represented in the cabinet

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:03 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

MUMBAI

With the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress struggling to strike a regional balance and accommodate all senior leaders, 12 districts have failed to get representation in the ministerial council of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday.

State Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat admitted to the struggle. “Yes, there are fewer ministerial berths and many MLAs want to be included in the ministerial council. But there is no need to worry as we will solve the issue soon,” Thorat said.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that every minister will be get the responsibility of a particular portfolio and there is no need to divide a state wide subject into regions. “A minister of the MVA government will serve the entire state and not a particular part, hence there is no question of which region has got more ministerial berths,” said Chaturvedi. Of the 36 districts, 12, including Solapur from Western Maharashtra; Osmanabad, Parbhani, Hingoli from Marathwada; Akola, Wardha, Washim, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia from Vidarbha; Sindhudurg and Dhule from Konkan and North Maharashtra, respectively have failed to secure a place in the ministerial council.

“It is likely that every minister will prioritise developmental projects for his/her own district. Not having representation from districts could see a drop in allocation of development funds in the respective districts,” said political analyst Prakash Pawar.

top news
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
India leaves China way behind in births on Jan 1: Unicef estimate
India leaves China way behind in births on Jan 1: Unicef estimate
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities