12 get bail in Seemapuri violence case, cops to educate them on CAA

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 21:15 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday granted bail to 12 people who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests on December 20 in Seemapuri area of the national capital.

Additional sessions judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra directed the accused persons to join the probe as and when directed by the investigating officer (IO) so that the police can clear their doubts regarding the Act. The bail was granted on a personal bond of ₹20,000 each and one surety of like amount.

“Applicants shall not do any act which may disturb public peace. Applicants shall put their appearance on January 19 between 2pm and 4pm at Seemapuri police station, where the IO/SHO shall make endeavour to remove the doubts of the applicants in respect of CAA,” the court said.

The judge also remarked that everyone had the right to hold peaceful protest in a democracy but damaging public property was not acceptable.

“Right to protest is recognised as a fundamental right in a democracy but this right of peaceful protest and open criticism of government policies does not extend to disturbing the public order, i.e., public peace, safety and tranquillity,” the judge said.

On December 20, stone pelting and violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri during protests against the CAA.