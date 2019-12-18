12 mobile phones recovered from Bathinda jail

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:35 IST

Twelve mobile phones were recovered from inmates of Bathinda Central Jail on Tuesday evening.

Jail superintendent Manjit Singh said mobile phones were recovered from different barracks in a search operation conducted by jail authorities in collaboration with the recently deputed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

“We have written to Bathinda police to register a case in this regard,” he said.

Station house officer, Cantt police station Narinder Kumar said three FIRs have been registered in connection of recovery of mobile phones from inmates in the jail.