12 police personnel recalled to district lines; cyber crime gets 9 inspectors

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:25 IST

Noida: Following months of review of performance of the police personnel in the district, 12 police post in-charges were Wednesday recalled to the district lines by the police commissioner. Further action will be taken following an investigation.

The decision was taken after a review meeting on Tuesday in which senior police officers, including commissioner of police Alok Singh, took part.

“The performance over the past few months was analysed and it was found that these 12 police personnel were negligent in their duties and were not taking an interest in their work. Afterwards, the decision was taken to send these personnel to the district police lines,” Sriparna Gongulee, additional commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Police said the personnel concerned were also taking more than the average time to work out cases.

Of the 12 in-charges, seven are from Noida, two from central Noida and three from Greater Noida.

“Their performance was not up to the mark. Further inquiry will be done and, pending an investigation, necessary action will be taken against them,” Gongulee said.

On Wednesday, nine new inspectors have been deployed to assist in clearing the backlog of cyber cases in the district.

“They are not with the cyber cell. Instead, they will help clear the backlog. Four inspectors are with the Noida zone, three with central Noida and two with Greater Noida,” she said.

Once Gautam Budh Nagar was declared a commissionerate in January, the district was all set to receive 1,600 more police personnel.

“More than 500 of them have taken charge. It is a continuous process and we have fresh influx at a steady pace,” Gongulee said.

The traffic department has also received at least 50 new personnel of the 150 personnel appointed under the new system.