12-year-old commits suicide after dad forgets to buy cycle for him

Pune A 12-year-old boy committed suicide after his father did not buy him a cycle.The tragic incident occurred on Saturday in Nigdi.

The deceased has been identified as Ishant Sharma,a resident of Siddhi Vinayak nagar in Nigdi.The minor ended his life by hanging himself in his room.

According to the Dehu road police, Ishant had demanded a cycle from his father a few days ago and the latter had promised to buy it for him. However, when his father forgot to buy it on Saturday, the minor went to his room and hung himself.

The incident came to light when Ishant did not come out of his room for a long time.The door of his room, which was locked from inside, was then broken down by family members who found him hanging from the ceiling.

Dehu road police are investigating the case.