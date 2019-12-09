13,000 offenders booked for drink driving in Pune during 2019

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 19:25 IST

PUNE: During 2019, the traffic branch of Pune police took action against nearly 13,000 ‘drink driving’ offenders as against 7,310 offenders in 2018.

The Pune police claimed that this was among the reasons for reduced number of road accidents and deaths since 2018.

While 204 accidents occurred in 2018 leading to 215 deaths on the city roads during 2018, in the current year, the number reduced to 153 accidents and 151 deaths.

Senior traffic police officials said, on an average, between 35-40 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol daily by police teams deployed randomly around the city during night hours.

According to statistics compiled by the traffic police, the highest number of challans were issued by police teams deployed in areas close to highways at Hinjeiwadi, Katraj, Hadapsar , Yerawada, Koregaon Park , Baner and Kalyaninagar.

Pankaj Deshmukh , deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We catch offenders at randomly selected spots around the city and our divisional teams are deployed every day, including on weekdays. Interestingly, more offenders on any given day are those driving four wheelers. All this is being done as part of concerted efforts to make the city roads safer for the citizens ,” he said.

Year-wise drunk driving accidents

•2017: 250 accidents , 261 deaths

•2018: 204 accidents and 215 deaths

•2019: 153 accidents and 151 deaths

Action against number of offenders

2017: 8,044

2018: 7,310

2019: 13,000