e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / ₹13.87 lakh snatched from RBL Bank employee in Punjab’s Zira town

₹13.87 lakh snatched from RBL Bank employee in Punjab’s Zira town

Employee was crossing the road to deposit the amount in the HDFC Bank branch when three motorcycle-borne men snatched the bag and fled

chandigarh Updated: Feb 17, 2020 15:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh scrutinising the CCTV footage of the snatching in Zira on Monday.
Senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh scrutinising the CCTV footage of the snatching in Zira on Monday.(HT Photo)
         

FEROZEPUR Three motorcycle-borne men snatched a bag containing ₹13.87 lakh from an employee of RBL Bank, a private sector bank, in Zira town, 32 km from Ferozepur, on Monday.

Police said Nishan Singh, the bank employee, was going to deposit the ₹13.87 lakh in the HDFC Bank branch located across the Talwandi-Zira road when the incident occurred at 11.30am.

The three motorcycle-borne men sped off after snatching the bag.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh said a search for the culprits was on.

top news
Delhi Court issues new death warrant to execute 4 gang rape convicts at 6 am on March 3
Delhi Court issues new death warrant to execute 4 gang rape convicts at 6 am on March 3
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Delhi portfolios allocated, Arvind Kejriwal won’t hold additional charge: Report
Delhi portfolios allocated, Arvind Kejriwal won’t hold additional charge: Report
India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft
India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News