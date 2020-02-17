₹13.87 lakh snatched from RBL Bank employee in Punjab’s Zira town

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 15:38 IST

FEROZEPUR Three motorcycle-borne men snatched a bag containing ₹13.87 lakh from an employee of RBL Bank, a private sector bank, in Zira town, 32 km from Ferozepur, on Monday.

Police said Nishan Singh, the bank employee, was going to deposit the ₹13.87 lakh in the HDFC Bank branch located across the Talwandi-Zira road when the incident occurred at 11.30am.

The three motorcycle-borne men sped off after snatching the bag.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh said a search for the culprits was on.