13 booked for attacking Tarn Taran sarpanch’s kin over ration distribution

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:54 IST

Thirteen residents of Majhupur village were booked for assaulting family members of the woman sarpanch over the distribution of wheat flour on Sunday evening. Those booked claim that the sarpanch’s family forcibly entered their houses to check their kitchens to see if they needed ration, something they resisted.

The accused are Dilbagh Singh; Kalu Singh; Anmoljit Singh; Gujji Singh; Tarsem Singh; Lakha Singh; Chinna Singh; Gajju Singh; Lakhwinder Singh; Arsh Singh; Roop Singh, Dharminder Singh and Kulwant Singh.

Sarpanch Baljeet Kaur, however, claimed that some villagers started abusing her and her family during the ration distribution. “Some villagers wanted us to give them the ration before other needy people in queue. Our refusal to do so led to the assault,” she claimed.

Her husband Milkha Singh said, “On Saturday, some 100-odd dalit families, led by former sarpanch Jagir Singh, had shot and uploaded a video on social media, pleading for ration from the administration. Acting on their request, the administration had sent 100kg wheat flour on Sunday. During checking, we found that the kitchens of these Dalit families and found them stocked with ration. When we questioned them on misleading the administration, we were attacked.”

Former dalit sarpanch Jagir Singh claimed, “We only opposed the entry of people inside our houses to check our kitchens. There was a scuffle, but no one was injured.”

Sub-inspector Baljit Kaur of Chabhal police station, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under sections 323 (causing hurt), 188 (disobedience), 270 (spread infection), 148 (rioting deadly weapons), 149 (every member of the assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Stones pelted at cops in Malerkotla

Sangrur Unidentified miscreants, found playing cricket during the curfew, pelted policemen with stones near the Mana Fatak (Crossing) in Malerkotla on Monday. City Police Station-2 SHO Deepinderpal Singh said three cops were injured in the incident and a case would be registered after investigation.