13 people trapped for 2 hrs in hospital lift, rescued

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 15:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE: Thirteen people who were trapped in a hospital lift for almost two hours on Tuesday morning were rescued by fire brigade personnel. No one was hurt in the incident.

According to fire officer Shivaji Chavan of Kondhwa fire station, the lift in the annexe wing of Noble Hospital, Magarpatta City, Hadapsar, malfunctioned due to overloading.

He said the lift with a capacity for seven people had 13 hospital staff. “The lift cable slipped and it fell. We had to install another cable and pull the lift to the level of the nearest lift door and pull the door open to get them out,” said Chavan. The entire operation took about three hours, although the trapped people were rescued after two hours, he said.

The fire department had to call technicians from the company that manufactured and maintained the lift for the rescue operation.

Led by fire officers Chavan, Pramod Sanowane and Anil Gaiwkad, 10 fire brigade jawans from Kondhwa fire station in three vehicles were involved in the rescue.

No patients were stuck in the lift and no injuries were reported. The lift service resumed after the rescue operation was concluded.

“The safety jack of the lift got jammed as a result of the overloading. We had to release the safety jack to get the lift functioning after they were pulled out,” said Balasaheb Choudhari, technician of Otis company.

