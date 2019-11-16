13-yr-old returning from school run over by truck in Bhiwandi

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 23:48 IST

A 13-year-old boy died after being hit by a pick-up truck on Parol road near Shelar village in Bhiwandi, on Saturday.

Ankit Keshari Gupta, a Class 8 student of Jeevan Jyoti Shikshan Sangh Hindi High School, was severely injured and died on the spot, said Nizampura police.

According to the police, Gupta was returning home from school when the incident took place. Angry locals caught the driver and handed him over to the police. The Bhiwandi taluka police detained the driver and registered a case of causing death by negligence. “We have detained the driver and will arrest him soon,” said an officer from Nizampura police station.

According to the police, Gupta was walking near a parked tanker when the truck came from the front and hit him. He was thrown off his feet and suffered head and face injuries. “His father reached the spot and took him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi. However, doctors said he died before being admitted,” said the officer.

Locals from the area claimed that several water tankers and tempos are parked on the road, leaving little space for pedestrians. “No traffic police officers are deployed here. Several vehicles are parked here and most vehicles plying on these roads are trucks and tempos. It is unsafe for children to walk here. Also, the condition of the roads is not good,” said Ashok Gupta, 36, a local resident who witnessed the accident.

“The incident happened because of congestion on the road. The boy was walking alongside the parked tanker. Due to congestion, the truck hit him while it was passing by,” said Gupta.